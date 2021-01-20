Advertisement

Trump OKs prison release of Detroit’s disgraced former mayor Kwane Kilpatrick

U.S. attorney says Kilpatrick ‘is a notorious and unrepentant criminal’
Cropped Photo: Courtesy: mugshots.com
Cropped Photo: Courtesy: mugshots.com (WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has commuted the 28-year prison sentence of disgraced former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was convicted on federal corruption charges and has served about seven years.

The announcement Wednesday came in a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s White House term.

A White House statement notes that prominent members of the Detroit community supported the Democrat’s commutation and that while in prison Kilpatrick has “taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups.”

Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 of racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes. The government called it the “Kilpatrick enterprise,” a yearslong scheme to shake down contractors and reward allies.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider of Detroit said Kilpatrick “earned every day he served in federal prison” and pointed out that he cannot hold state or local office for 12 more years.

“He is a notorious and unrepentant criminal. He remains convicted of 24 felonies. Kilpatrick has served only one quarter of the sentence that was very appropriately imposed,” Schneider said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week
President Donald Trump releases his farewell address.
President Trump offers farewell address on final full day in office
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers can claim federal benefits again

Latest News

Employee shot and killed outside Hooters restaurant in Saginaw area
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, signs are posted to close the area around the...
Michigan man from U.P. arrested in investigation of U.S. Capitol riot
Saginaw woman shot, 31-year-old man facing attempted murder charges
70-year-old Bad Axe woman hit and killed in front of downtown theater