Trump OKs prison release of Detroit’s disgraced former mayor Kwane Kilpatrick

DETROIT (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has commuted the 28-year prison sentence of disgraced former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was convicted on federal corruption charges and has served about seven years.

The announcement Wednesday came in a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s White House term.

A White House statement notes that prominent members of the Detroit community supported the Democrat’s commutation and that while in prison Kilpatrick has “taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups.”

Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 of racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes. The government called it the “Kilpatrick enterprise,” a yearslong scheme to shake down contractors and reward allies.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider of Detroit said Kilpatrick “earned every day he served in federal prison” and pointed out that he cannot hold state or local office for 12 more years.

“He is a notorious and unrepentant criminal. He remains convicted of 24 felonies. Kilpatrick has served only one quarter of the sentence that was very appropriately imposed,” Schneider said.

