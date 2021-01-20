Two men arrested after police find stashes of allegedly stolen property

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are in custody after police say search warrants revealed a trove of property stolen from Tuscola County over the past few weeks.

The Caro Police Department, Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office and Thumb Narcotics Unit had been investigating 34-year-old Christopher Patterson for the alleged theft of several thousand dollars worth of tools and other property beginning on Dec. 22, according to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene.

A sheriff deputy spotted Patterson with a possibly stolen ATV during the early morning hours of Saturday. Investigators believe he had stolen the ATV and towed it with a frayed power cord, Reene said.

Police also noticed several tools in Patterson’s vehicle, which they believe had been stolen. He was arrested at the scene.

Investigators served several search warrants during the investigation, including one at the home of 38-year-old Jason Troy Walker in Indianfields Township. Police allegedly found several more stolen tools on Walker’s property and arrested him, Reene said.

Patterson is facing one count of meth possession, two counts of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $1,000 and $20,000, unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle and receiving or concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

The meth charges carries up to 10 years in prison while the larceny and stolen property charges carry up to five years in prison.

Walker is facing one count each of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, conspiracy to commit larceny and receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $1,000 and $20,000. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

