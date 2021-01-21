Advertisement

Announcement on Michigan restaurants possible Friday

Indoor dining has been closed since Nov. 18 statewide
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan restaurants may get more guidance on reopening Friday.

Several media outlets in Metro Detroit are reporting that Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon plans to allow restaurants to resume indoor dining service on Feb. 1.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the department, confirmed to ABC12 that Gordon made the statement about reopening restaurants on Feb. 1 and she said “more will be announced” Friday.

Gordon told reporters in Detroit that additional restrictions will be placed on restaurants when they reopen. No specifics of those restrictions had been released as of Thursday evening.

Restaurants were required to close for dine-in service on Nov. 18 under a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order. High schools, colleges, gyms and entertainment venues also had to close that day, but they all were allowed to reopen at least partially in December.

The ban on indoor dining was extended three times in December and January. It currently is scheduled to end on Feb. 1. Carryout and delivery service has been allowed to continue while indoor dining is closed.

Before the current closure, restaurants in much of Michigan were not allowed to offer indoor dining from March to June under coronavirus orders.

