Deputies: Coyote pulled from SC elementary school restroom

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary...
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary School worked together to catch a coyote that wandered into the school.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Berkeley County school traffic deputies and staffers worked together to expel a coyote that wandered into an elementary school building Wednesday, WCSC reported.

A post from the sheriff’s office Community Action Team joked the coyote is the newest mascot for Cane Bay Elementary School.

The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into...
The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into the building during drop-off, deputies said.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)

The animal apparently sneaked into the school during drop off, deputies say.

Deputies and school staff members worked together to rescue “Wiley” from a school restroom without any injuries, the post states.

