Dr. Mona got the COVID-19 vaccine and encourages everyone to follow

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is best known for helping sound the alarm on the Flint water crisis in 2014.

Last year, she was named co-chairwoman of the Protect Michigan Commission, which aims to educate Michiganders about the COVID-19 vaccine. Hanna-Attisha received her first dose of the vaccine on Monday and she encourages everyone to get their shot when it’s available.

“Yeah, this is a chance for for all of us to be heroes -- for every single one of us to step up to get that tiny little shot in the arm to protect not only ourselves, our family, our loved ones and our greater community,” she said.

For folks who may be afraid of needles, Hanna-Attisha said she was so excited to get her shot that she barely noticed the needle going in her arm. She experienced a bit of soreness after, but cleared up within three days.

