Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (01/20/2021) - The search continues for a Bay City couple and their seven-month-old son.

On Wednesday, police issuing an endangered missing advisory for the couple last seen on January 12.

Shirley and Michael Dougherty are at a loss for words.

”It’s so weird. He would never do this. Not call for seven days. Ever.”

They’re wondering what happened to their 35-year-old son, Douglas Dougherty; and his 32-year-old girlfriend, Amanda Pomeroy.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety reported the couple missing on January 16.

”It’s been horrible. We haven’t been able to sleep. We haven’t been able to do anything. We’ve been on the road, going to different places trying to locate them, and it’s just we haven’t slept,” Shirley Dougherty said.

Police say the couple was last seen in the Standish-Sterling area on January 12.

Dougherty says the couple dropped their 9-year-old daughter off at a friend’s house in Sterling that night around 10:30, but Dougherty says a manager at a Shell gas station in Rose City saw Pomeroy at 6:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dougherty says the couple does have a history of drug addiction, and she’s worried they were under the influence when they disappeared, traveling with their infant son. Her grandson’s name is Jacob Dougherty, and he’ll be turning eight-months-old on Thursday.

“That baby doesn’t deserve this stuff. I don’t know what’s going on, but you shouldn’t be involved if they did want to take off. If they wanted to do what they wanted to do. That’s okay, but don’t involve the baby. That’s just not right right now. I wouldn’t be standing here if that baby wasn’t involved,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty says she can’t see her son staying away because he typically calls every morning, and when they’re away from their 9-year-old daughter, they call to check in on her every day or two days at the most.

”She doesn’t know what to feel about her mom and dad. She thinks they’re going to come with her little brother, and I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not,” Dougherty said.

Police say the couple cannot be reached by phone, social media, or other means.

Police say Douglas Dougherty is a white male, 5′ 8, weighting 150 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. He is said to be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, pewter colored, with a possible MI license plate: EJB0041.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call the Bay City Department of Public Safety: (989) 892-8571

