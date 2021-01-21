Advertisement

Flint Community Schools offering in-person learning in February

Feb. 22 would be the first in-person classes in the district since last March
Auditors from Plante Moran raised a dismal financial outlook for Flint Community Schools after looking at budget and spending numbers from the 2018-2019 school year. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents at Flint Community Schools will have the chance to send their children back to in-person classes for the first time this school year beginning next month.

The school board voted Wednesday night to allow an in-person learning option starting Feb. 22. The plan calls for starting with a hybrid model with students in the classroom two days per week and learning online for three days per week.

Flint Community Schools hasn’t offered in-person learning since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed all K-12 last March, when the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released guidance earlier this month for schools with a goal of every student statewide being offered an in-person learning option by March 1.

