Flint Community Schools offering in-person learning in February

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents at Flint Community Schools will have the chance to send their children back to in-person classes for the first time this school year beginning next month.

The school board voted Wednesday night to allow an in-person learning option starting Feb. 22. The plan calls for starting with a hybrid model with students in the classroom two days per week and learning online for three days per week.

Flint Community Schools hasn’t offered in-person learning since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed all K-12 last March, when the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released guidance earlier this month for schools with a goal of every student statewide being offered an in-person learning option by March 1.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.