GHOST team joins search for missing 12-year-old from Flint Township

Brooke Lynn Manley
Brooke Lynn Manley(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The GHOST team from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is joining the search for a 12-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday.

Brooke Lynn Manley was last seen leaving her home in Flint Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Flint Township police and GHOST investigators are following up on leads in the investigation into her whereabouts.

She is 5 feet ball and 100 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Anyone who knows where she is should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or GHOST team at 810-257-3422.

