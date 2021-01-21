GHOST team joins search for missing 12-year-old from Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The GHOST team from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is joining the search for a 12-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday.

Brooke Lynn Manley was last seen leaving her home in Flint Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Flint Township police and GHOST investigators are following up on leads in the investigation into her whereabouts.

She is 5 feet ball and 100 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Anyone who knows where she is should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or GHOST team at 810-257-3422.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.