Advertisement

Judge approves $641.2 million Flint water settlment

In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge has approved the $641.2 million Flint water crisis settlement.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy granted preliminary approval for the deal Thursday, which would settle dozens of civil lawsuits filed after the Flint water crisis.

The fund includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, $20 million from the city of Flint, $20 from McLaren Flint Hospital and $1.2 million from Rowe Professional Services.

Thousands of Flint residents affected by the water crisis from April 2014 through 2016 are slated to receive a piece of the settlement. Most of the funds will go to young children who suffered lead poisoning from Flint’s drinking water, which wasn’t properly treated.

Everyone who suffered lead poisoning or Legionnaires’ disease caused by the Flint water crisis would receive some amount of compensation from the fund.

For anyone who accepts a payment from the fund, the settlement ends civil lawsuits against the entities that have contributed to the fund. For the city and state, that includes all employees and officials accused of wrongdoing before and during the Flint water crisis.

The approval from Levy now begins a larger stage of accepting public comment on the settlement agreement. She wrote in her ruling that judges aren’t allowed to rewrite or change settlement terms at this stage -- she could only approve or deny the deal as a whole.

“Preliminary approval, therefore, is the first step in the multi-stage settlement process,” Levy wrote in her ruling. “Before final approval can be granted, claimants will have an opportunity to evaluate whether it is in their best interests to join the settlement.”

Anyone who declines the settlement will have an option of proceeding to trial against the various defendants.

Levy acknowledged some groups from around Flint, including those who protested outside her office earlier this month, may not be happy with the terms. There will be additional steps to carry out for them to discuss concerns for consideration before any money is disbursed.

“The Court is sympathetic to the complexity of these decisions,” Levy wrote. “Indeed, there may be no amount of money that would fully recognize the harm the residents of Flint have experienced, including their anxiety, fear, distrust, and anger over the events of last seven years.”

The settlement is not the end of all civil lawsuits involving the Flint water crisis. For defendants not included in the settlement, such as the EPA and three other Flint water consultants, trials could begin in June to determine their liability for causing the water crisis.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week
Employee shot and killed outside Hooters restaurant in Saginaw area
Amanda Pomeroy and Douglas Dougherty
Endangered missing advisory issued for Bay City couple, 7-month-old infant
Rollhaven in Grand Blanc Township joins lawsuit against Whitmer, state health director

Latest News

A Dickinson County voter signing name in support of repealing the Governor's Emergency powers.
Linden lawmaker asks for progress on validating Unlock Michigan petitions
Comma Bookstore owner inspired as Vice President Harris takes office
The pandemic has created a demand in home projects with many people being home, but not enough...
Pandemic has accelerated, exacerbated labor shortage problem for construction industry
The Flint pediatrician exposed elevated lead levels in kids as a result of the water switch,...
Dr. Mona: Flint water crisis charges are ‘a step forward’ to closure