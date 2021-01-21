Lawmakers call for larger crowd capacity at Michigan high school football finals

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Only 250 people will be allowed in Ford Field this weekend to watch the Davison, Frankenmuth, New Lothrop and Ubly high school football teams play for state titles.

A group of Mid-Michigan lawmakers believe far more people should be allowed inside the venue.

State Sen. Tom Barrett of Charlotte, State Rep. Ben Frederick of Owosso and State Rep. Graham Filler of DeWitt set a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calling on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to expand the crowd capacity at Ford Field on Friday and Saturday.

Under current COVID-19 gathering limits in Michigan, only 250 people are allowed inside a venue regardless of size.

“There is no reason to limit attendance to 250 fans when Ford Field has seating capacity for 65,000,” said Barrett. “With masks and an abundance of space for social distancing, high school student-athletes should be able to compete and celebrate their achievements safely with their families and friends.”

The lawmakers believe the 250-person gathering limit will prevent many family and friends from cheering on their football teams playing for a state championship this weekend.

Davison plays West Bloomfield for the Cardinals’ second consecutive Division 1 state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Frankenmuth plays Grand Rapids Catholic Central for the Division 5 state championship at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

New Lothrop plays Traverse City St. Francis High School for the Division 7 state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Ubly plans Centreville for the Division 8 state championship at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

