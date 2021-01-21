Matthew Schneider resigning as U.S. attorney in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - The chief federal prosecutor in eastern Michigan says he’s leaving office on Feb. 1.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider was picked by President Donald Trump and served for three years. Changes are common when a new president from a different party is elected.

Saima Mohsin will become acting U.S. attorney. She has served as the first assistant U.S. attorney in Detroit since March 2018.

“It is a great honor to serve the citizens of the Eastern District of Michigan as Acting United States Attorney. I am deeply committed to fulfilling our core mission to faithfully enforce the law and seek justice for all,” Mohsin said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in eastern Michigan covers more than 30 counties, from the tip of the Lower Peninsula to the Ohio border.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of Eastern Michigan, alongside the incredibly hard-working team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Schneider said

Schneider recently announced a deal with the United Auto Workers to put a monitor in place after a series of corruption convictions. Schneider sharply criticized Trump for releasing former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick from prison, years before the end of his 28-year sentence for corruption.

“In the last three years, this team has overcome tremendous challenges, from the longest federal government shutdown in American history, to an enormous rise in violent crime, the greatest increase in civil unrest since 1967, and a global pandemic,” Schneider said.

