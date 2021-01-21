MI family hoping to reunite soon as Biden pushes for immigration reform

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nick Williams, a U.S. citizen and metro Detroit resident is engaged to a woman who lives in the Phillipines.

They just had a daughter together last May. The problem here is Williams’ fiancee hasn’t gotten the green light from the US embassy to be able to come to the U.S. and live here.

“We’re waiting for them to get back to us. I’ve written them, I’ve emailed them and sent mail physically to them and just waiting on a response,” Williams said.

Williams is a K1 visa holder, which allows for his fiancee and daughter to come here. They must get married within 90 days or she would face deportation.

Frustration is the perfect word of how Williams describes his situation.

“You see the caravans of migrants at the southern border and you’re hearing that they’re going to be allowed, when I’ve been doing the process the right way and I feel like I’m being penalized. I’m watching my little girl grow up via video chat when they should be here with me already,” he said.

Williams was able to visit his fiancee from September to November last year.

She is waiting on a final interview and screening before she’s allowed to come to the U.S.

She will then be required to get a visa to stay here, but the hope is permanent citizenship.

Williams is hopeful with the new administration the process will speed up and there will be less bumps in the road.

“I don’t really know what to think. I’m at the mercy of the government, but it’s frustrating,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.