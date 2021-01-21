Michigan passes threshold of 14,000 COVID-19 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed a threshold of 14,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,165 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 544,311.

State health officials reported 148 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 14,053. All but 20 of the deaths reported Thursday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic reached the highest level in over a month on Wednesday with more than 54,600 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests plunged to the lowest rate in over three months on Wednesday at 4.88%.

State health officials consider the coronavirus spread contained and localized when the percentage of positive tests drops below 3%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 dropped by nearly 10% on Thursday. Michigan hospitals were treating 1,887 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 161 fewer from Wednesday. Of those, 1,723 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped on Thursday. Michigan hospitals are treating 385 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 199 of them are on ventilators. Since Wednesday, there are 11 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 15 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 1.096 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. The state has received 611,325 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 484,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Of those, 598,127 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, which is an increase of nearly 45,000 from Wednesday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 20,533 cases and 632 deaths, which is an increase of 118 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 14,133 cases, 451 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 78 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 617 cases, 23 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 6,676 cases, 242 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 22 cases and five deaths.

Clare, 1,253 cases, 63 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and three deaths.

Gladwin, 1,165 cases, 34 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 2,361 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Huron, 1,483 cases, 52 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Iosco, 1,086 cases, 55 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,375 cases, 64 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Lapeer, 3,955 cases, 108 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 4,018 cases, 50 deaths and 3,646 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Ogemaw, 883 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 292 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 934 cases, 29 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 1,629 cases and 65 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,285 cases, 66 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of 26 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 2,609 cases, 110 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and four deaths.

