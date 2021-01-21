Mild and windy today

Our sunrise time went back before 8am this morning – at 7:59 this morning! We’ll see a little sun with our clouds today with mild temps and windy conditions. As the next cold front drops in from the north, we’ll see scattered light snow this afternoon and evening, transitioning to lake effect into tomorrow as winds shift to the NW. This will also help to bring in much colder air.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 30s with SW to W winds at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph. This will make it feel more like the mid 20s. We’ll be mostly cloudy with scattered light snow later this afternoon and evening.

Tonight winds will start to shift to the NW at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. They’ll remain that way for tomorrow, helping to produce scattered light lake effect snow showers and bring in cold air. Further north an inland areas could pick up a couple inches of snow.

Tonight’s low temps will be near 20 degrees and we’ll only warm to the low 20s Friday. Wind chills tomorrow will be in the single digits to the lower teens.

