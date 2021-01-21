Advertisement

Plea deal likely in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(source: WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A plea deal appears to be in the works for one of six men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ty Garbin is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing in Grand Rapids federal court next Wednesday.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions. Six people were charged in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Separately, eight others were charged in state court with aiding the alleged scheme.

In October, attorney Mark Satawa said Garbin had no intention to carry out a kidnapping, no matter what he might have said in recorded or online conversations.

