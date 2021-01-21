Advertisement

Police: Woman killed, alleged intoxicated driver badly injured in Midland

Investigators believe the 37-year-old driver was intoxicated on drugs and alcohol
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old woman and left an alleged intoxicated driver badly injured.

The crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Ashman Street and Michele Lane in Midland. The crash involved only one vehicle, according to the Midland Police Department.

The 41-year-old woman from Midland, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died of her injuries. A 37-year-old Midland man was rushed to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators believe the driver was intoxicated on alcohol and drugs. Anyone with information about the crash should call Midland police at 989-839-4713.

