Saginaw County to begin vaccines for schools, but two already got them

Nouvel, Bethlehem Lutheran staffs get first doses before health department plan for schools begins
Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw
Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department will start vaccinating Birch Run and Bridgeport educators against COVID-19 on Friday.

But the health department didn’t realize a few parochial schools scheduled their own vaccinations, raising some questions about the process.

Teachers are considered essential workers and allowed to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Phase 1B.

About 90 staff members at Nouvel Catholic Central began getting vaccinations Thursday, which came as a surprise to some Saginaw County school administrators. They have been patiently waiting to get teachers and staff vaccinated through the coordination of the Saginaw County Health Department.

Staff at Bethlehem Lutheran School also received vaccinations for most of its 10 staff members.

The health department released a statement saying, “the health department didn’t schedule or vaccinate Nouvel or Bethlehem staff and wasn’t aware until after they were scheduled at another clinic. However, the health department has quickly addressed it, noting that no one jumped the gun intentionally. All future vaccines for schools will follow the health department’s criteria for prioritization to ensure fairness and equity.”

School administrators at both Nouvel and Bethlehem Lutheran say they contacted Covenant Healthcare and were able to secure the early vaccinations.

Covenant released a statement saying in part, “Nouvel had reached out to Covenant prior to Covenant knowing the full plan for the local school systems and because they met the criteria, and were in close proximity to today’s large-scale clinic, they were able to schedule the Nouvel staff.”

The Saginaw County Health Department will vaccinate districts by alphabetical order and prioritize those that are conducting in-person learning. So next week, Carrollton, Chesaning and Frankenmuth schools will be next on the vaccination list.

The health department hopes all teachers will have at least one dose by Feb. 12 if there is enough supply.

