Saginaw Public Schools set to return for in-person learning March 1st

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(01/21/21)- After a few false starts due to rising COVID-19 case numbers throughout the year-- the Saginaw Public School District is going to try once again to bring students back for in-person learning.

“At this point, we plan to bring back kids on March 1st in a hybrid and hybrid unit. I mean the hybrid model so right now that’s what our plan is,” said Saginaw Schools Board Member, Kim Hamilton.

The March 1st date was a recommendation made by Governor Gretchen Whitmer two weeks ago. In November-- the state halted in- person learning at high schools as part of an order to limit indoor gatherings. That order ended December 21st, but some districts have continued with remote learning.

Kim Hamilton is on the Board of Education for the Saginaw Public School District. He says there are some challenges that comes with making that happen.

" It is kind of tough for us to make the decision because we I hear a lot of teachers want to be back. I hear a lot of students want to be bagging on a lot of parents want to be back. But then you get to this other side of the coin that they’re not ready to be back in. So, is the biggest challenge of those as far as having the, the PPE’S in place that we need for our district,”

Hamilton says what what they are lacking-- is having teachers and staff vaccinated.

“Our district has not gotten them yet. we are waiting for that to happen. We would love for that to happen, but as of now of known of our staff members have not gotten the vaccine,” Hamilton said.

So for the time being, the district will keep an eye on the number of COVID-19 cases as they move closer to March 1st.

“I don’t ever think we ever get to any normalcy like it was, but this is probably the closest thing we can get to and at this time,” he said.

