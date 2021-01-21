Advertisement

SNAP recipients in Michigan receiving 15% benefits increase this month

SNAP recipients in Michigan are receiving more benefits through June.(AP)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1.2 million people who receive food assistance in Michigan will receive a 15% increase in their monthly allowance.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will begin distributing the increase with an additional payment this month. The 15% will last for six months until June under the federal COVID-19 relief bill that former President Donald Trump signed on Dec. 27.

No additional applications are necessary for the increased benefits. They will appear automatically on Bridge Cards later this month in addition to their regular monthly benefits.

“No Michigander should worry about how they’ll put food on the table for themselves and their family, especially during a pandemic,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our state, and we must continue providing crucial support to families that need it most.”

In addition, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing an initiative that started last year to provide the maximum amount of food assistance for eligible families. About 350,000 households who normally receive less than the maximum amount will continue receiving the top amount allowed for the number of people covered.

“Helping families put food on the table is our job,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon. “We’re glad we can provide more food assistance to Michiganders who are in need as a result of COVID-19.”

Here are the new maximum SNAP benefits available for each household size with the 15% increase from January to June:

  • One Person -- $234.
  • Two Persons -- $430.
  • Three Persons -- $616.
  • Four Persons -- $782.
  • Five Persons -- $929.
  • Six Persons -- $1,114.
  • Seven Persons -- $1,232.
  • Eight Persons -- $1,408.

