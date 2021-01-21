Snow and cold into Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tonight winds will start to shift to the NW at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. They’ll remain that way for tomorrow, helping to produce scattered light lake effect snow showers and bring in cold air. Further north an inland areas could pick up a couple inches of snow.

Tonight’s low temps will be near 20 degrees and we’ll only warm to the low 20s Friday. Wind chills tomorrow will be in the single digits to the lower teens. A few snow showers will be passing by as well from lake effect on the west side of the state.

Saturday we’ll have some clouds yet again with highs in the middle 20s. Winds will still be out of the northwest at around 10 mph. Sunday a few snow showers move into the area with around 1-2″ expected to the north.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.