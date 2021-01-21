Whitmer, Gilchrist say the Biden administration is off to a good start

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were pleased with the first actions President Joe Biden took in office Wednesday.

Whitmer was on hand in Washington, D.C. to watch Biden’s inauguration with her daughters. She was happy to see Biden immediately pass a national face mask mandate requiring everyone at federal facilities to wear face coverings as one of his first executive orders.

“President Biden’s action to urge Americans everywhere to do their part and mask up and launch a coordinated national response to the pandemic will undoubtedly save lives and put us on track to defeat our common enemy: COVID-19,” she said.

Whitmer also applauded Biden’s action to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Gilchrist was happy to see Biden extend some COVID-19 programs that will help Americans avoid evictions and foreclosures. A pause on student loan payments will continue but the travel ban from Muslim countries is ending.

“By taking strong action to provide the relief that so many people need in this moment, we can keep alive the hopes and dreams of so many during these difficult times,” Gilchrist said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.