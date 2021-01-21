Advertisement

Whitmer, Gilchrist say the Biden administration is off to a good start

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, front, provides a COVID-19 update on August 5, 2020. Lt. Gov. Garlin...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, front, provides a COVID-19 update on August 5, 2020. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II looks on.(State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were pleased with the first actions President Joe Biden took in office Wednesday.

Whitmer was on hand in Washington, D.C. to watch Biden’s inauguration with her daughters. She was happy to see Biden immediately pass a national face mask mandate requiring everyone at federal facilities to wear face coverings as one of his first executive orders.

“President Biden’s action to urge Americans everywhere to do their part and mask up and launch a coordinated national response to the pandemic will undoubtedly save lives and put us on track to defeat our common enemy: COVID-19,” she said.

Whitmer also applauded Biden’s action to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Gilchrist was happy to see Biden extend some COVID-19 programs that will help Americans avoid evictions and foreclosures. A pause on student loan payments will continue but the travel ban from Muslim countries is ending.

“By taking strong action to provide the relief that so many people need in this moment, we can keep alive the hopes and dreams of so many during these difficult times,” Gilchrist said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers can claim federal benefits again
President Donald Trump releases his farewell address.
President Trump offers farewell address on final full day in office

Latest News

A Dickinson County voter signing name in support of repealing the Governor's Emergency powers.
Linden lawmaker asks for progress on validating Unlock Michigan petitions
When Kamala Harris campaigned in downtown Flint in September 2020, she met one-on-one with...
Comma Bookstore owner inspired as Vice President Harris takes office
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
FULL TEXT: President Biden’s inaugural address
State Sen. Ken Horn
Republicans strenuously disagree with Whitmer’s $5.6 billion COVID-19 plan