3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in Owosso, police say

A 3-year-old died after an accidental shooting in Owosso, police say.
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - A 3-year-old boy died Friday afternoon following an accidental shooting at an Owosso residence.

Owosso public safety officers responded to the 1400 block of Cleveland Street around 12:30 p.m. They found the child suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began providing medical care.

An ambulance rushed the 3-year-old to Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said it appears the boy accidentally shot himself. Owosso police were continuing the investigation Friday evening.

