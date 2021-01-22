Advertisement

Cold and windy on Friday, some snow possible this weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a nice brief warm-up on Thursday, things will be a lot different through the day today and into the weekend with colder temperatures and some chances for snow.

Overnight, some snow made its way through Mid-Michigan so there may be a few slick roads out there Friday morning. Temperatures have also been falling quickly and it looks like by this afternoon, we’ll have temps only in the lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Winds will be in from the northwest at 10-20 mph. A few light snow showers or flurries will be possible throughout the day as well.

Into the weekend, we will see a little sunshine to begin the day Saturday as clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. It’ll be another chilly day with high temps in the middle 20s. Our next storm system is set to arrive by Sunday and that’ll bring us the chance at seeing some light snow across Mid-Michigan. This does not look to be a significant system by any means but some light accumulations (around an inch) will be possible.

Looking ahead to next week, all eyes are still on a stronger storm that’ll be in the Great Lakes region late Monday into Tuesday. Computer models continue to differ with some keeping us completely dry with others bringing in accumulating snowfall. We’ll keep an eye on it!

