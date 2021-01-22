Durand area schools receive anonymous gift

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -An anonymous person walked into the Durand Area Chamber of Commerce and hand executive director Candyce Wolsfeld an envelope.

“It was an envelope full of cash,” said Wolsfeld. “I just wanted to get to the bank and deposit it to the bank. It was overwhelming it was amazing.”

Inside the envelope was $8,000 in cash. the donator wanted to remain anonymous and gave the Chamber of Commerce specific instructions to buy 160 gift cards from local Durand, Bancroft, and Lennon businesses.

“And then explained to me that they would like me to distribute the cards to Chamber member then give the card to Craig McCrumb the superintendent of Durand Schools,” said Wolsfeld.

McCrumb presented the $50 gift cards to Durand area school principals yesterday... who then gave gift packages to all staff members from teachers to bus drivers.

“The packages look like this. All district employees received one. But I think there’s a level of a surprise but also excitement. To me, it shows the community is super supportive,” said McCrum.

The packages also contained a note telling staff how important they are, and it wasn’t just the teachers who felt the donator’s generosity...

“The business owners were so grateful. I’ve had them ask me, ‘where the money came from?’ Some of them were in tears; it was a big shot in the arm. Especially, to the restaurants that been closed,” said Wolsfeld. “It was amazing. It was a good feeling.”

It’s beautiful how one person’s selflessness can affect so many lives.

