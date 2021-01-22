Advertisement

Durand area schools receive anonymous gift

$8,000 in gift cards was given to staff members
By Brandon Green
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -An anonymous person walked into the Durand Area Chamber of Commerce and hand executive director Candyce Wolsfeld an envelope.

“It was an envelope full of cash,” said Wolsfeld. “I just wanted to get to the bank and deposit it to the bank. It was overwhelming it was amazing.”

Inside the envelope was $8,000 in cash. the donator wanted to remain anonymous and gave the Chamber of Commerce specific instructions to buy 160 gift cards from local Durand, Bancroft, and Lennon businesses.

“And then explained to me that they would like me to distribute the cards to Chamber member then give the card to Craig McCrumb the superintendent of Durand Schools,” said Wolsfeld.

McCrumb presented the $50 gift cards to Durand area school principals yesterday... who then gave gift packages to all staff members from teachers to bus drivers.

“The packages look like this. All district employees received one. But I think there’s a level of a surprise but also excitement. To me, it shows the community is super supportive,” said McCrum.

The packages also contained a note telling staff how important they are, and it wasn’t just the teachers who felt the donator’s generosity...

“The business owners were so grateful. I’ve had them ask me, ‘where the money came from?’ Some of them were in tears; it was a big shot in the arm. Especially, to the restaurants that been closed,” said Wolsfeld. “It was amazing. It was a good feeling.”

It’s beautiful how one person’s selflessness can affect so many lives.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week
Employee shot and killed outside Hooters restaurant in Saginaw area
Amanda Pomeroy and Douglas Dougherty
Endangered missing advisory issued for Bay City couple, 7-month-old infant
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them

Latest News

A coronavirus vaccine is administered
Midland Co. senior organization assisting with vaccine rollout amid national bottleneck
COVID Variant graphic.
Two new cases of COVID-19 variant reported in Michigan
Battle Alley in downtown Holly is about to become a designated social district, allowing...
Holly’s Battle Alley will be designated as the village’s social district
Battle Alley in downtown Holly is about to become a designated social district, allowing...
Battle Alley to become a social district for the village of Holly