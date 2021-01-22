Advertisement

Fenton business among 10 in Michigan to receive COVID-19 citations from MIOSHA

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.(MIOSHA/CDC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Ten Michigan businesses, including one in Fenton, received citations for violating the state’s guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced fines of up to $16,800 against the businesses on Friday. The businesses allegedly failed to conduct health screenings, require face coverings, train employees on avoiding coronavirus, institute proper cleaning measures or drafting preparedness plans.

The 10 companies facing citations are:

  • K2 Holdings in Fenton was fined $2,100 for failing to train employees on preventing COVID-19, failing to conduct daily health screenings when employees show up for work, failing to require face coverings and failure to install signs or visual cues where customers are supposed to stand.
  • Michigan Die Casting in Dowagiac received a $16,800 fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on preventing COVID-19 spread, failing to implement a COVID-19 self screening protocol, failing to increase cleaning or disinfecting in the workplace, failing to provide face coverings for employees and failing to require face coverings in the workplace.
  • Plastic Development Group in Southfield was fined $2,100 for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failing to conduct health screenings when employees show up for work and failing to require face coverings.
  • Tri-Unity Christian School in Wyoming was fined $2,000 for failing to conduct daily health screenings, failure to require face coverings, failure to hang posters encouraging anyone who is sick to stay home and failing to document training.
  • Powerhouse Gym in Troy received a $700 fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failing to conduct health screenings when employees show up for work and failing to require face coverings.
  • Commercial Fabricating & Engineering in Highland received a citation with no fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. MIOSHA inspectors found several non-COVID-19 violations during the inspection, which resulted in a $14,700 fine.
  • BC&F Tool Co. in Oak Park received a citation with no fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.
  • United Resin Corp. in Royal Oak received a citation with no fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.
  • AIS Automation Systems Inc. in Rockwood received a citation with no fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.
  • J. Manufacturing Co. in Madison Heights received a citation with no fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

Each of the businesses to receive a fine have 15 business days to contest their violations and penalties. MIOSHA offered each business suggestions for how to fix their violations and they must give proof to regulators that those were completed.

Businesses that fix the violations within the amount of time MIOSHA allows can receive a 50% reduction of their fines.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

restaurants close
Announcement on Michigan restaurants possible Friday
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Brooke Lynn Manley
12-year-old Flint Township girl found safe, police arrest suspect
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy

Latest News

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the Covid variant found in the UK may have a...
Johnson says COVID variant may have higher mortality rate
About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine plan still delayed by lack of doses
Bars and restaurants in Michigan are dealing with the fact that they will need to close to...
With indoor dining reopening soon, Michigan restaurant group calls for vaccinations