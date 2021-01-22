Fenton business among 10 in Michigan to receive COVID-19 citations from MIOSHA

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Ten Michigan businesses, including one in Fenton, received citations for violating the state’s guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced fines of up to $16,800 against the businesses on Friday. The businesses allegedly failed to conduct health screenings, require face coverings, train employees on avoiding coronavirus, institute proper cleaning measures or drafting preparedness plans.

The 10 companies facing citations are:

K2 Holdings in Fenton was fined $2,100 for failing to train employees on preventing COVID-19, failing to conduct daily health screenings when employees show up for work, failing to require face coverings and failure to install signs or visual cues where customers are supposed to stand.

Michigan Die Casting in Dowagiac received a $16,800 fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on preventing COVID-19 spread, failing to implement a COVID-19 self screening protocol, failing to increase cleaning or disinfecting in the workplace, failing to provide face coverings for employees and failing to require face coverings in the workplace.

Plastic Development Group in Southfield was fined $2,100 for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failing to conduct health screenings when employees show up for work and failing to require face coverings.

Tri-Unity Christian School in Wyoming was fined $2,000 for failing to conduct daily health screenings, failure to require face coverings, failure to hang posters encouraging anyone who is sick to stay home and failing to document training.

Powerhouse Gym in Troy received a $700 fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failing to conduct health screenings when employees show up for work and failing to require face coverings.

Commercial Fabricating & Engineering in Highland received a citation with no fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. MIOSHA inspectors found several non-COVID-19 violations during the inspection, which resulted in a $14,700 fine.

BC&F Tool Co. in Oak Park received a citation with no fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

United Resin Corp. in Royal Oak received a citation with no fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

AIS Automation Systems Inc. in Rockwood received a citation with no fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

J. Manufacturing Co. in Madison Heights received a citation with no fine for failing to develop a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

Each of the businesses to receive a fine have 15 business days to contest their violations and penalties. MIOSHA offered each business suggestions for how to fix their violations and they must give proof to regulators that those were completed.

Businesses that fix the violations within the amount of time MIOSHA allows can receive a 50% reduction of their fines.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.