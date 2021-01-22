Advertisement

Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues

Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.

The airbags were made by the same company whose airbags have been linked to at least 18 deaths in the United States.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rejected Ford’s argument that this version of the airbags didn’t need to be replaced.

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.

Another version of the airbag had an inflator defect that caused a number of the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

Even though the airbags used by Ford are different, they’re still like a version in the previous recalls and safety regulators said they still pose a risk.

Ford says it still believes the airbags are safe, but will respect the NHTSA’s decision and issue a recall.

Owners will be notified if their vehicle is included in the recall.

Ford will replace the airbags, and vehicle owners will not be charged.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

restaurants close
Announcement on Michigan restaurants possible Friday
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Brooke Lynn Manley
12-year-old Flint Township girl found safe, police arrest suspect
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Starting Feb. 1, Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity -...
Michigan restaurants allowed to reopen indoor dining Feb. 1

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports nearly equal number of new COVID-19 cases Friday as day earlier
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she will send the article of impeachment against...
House will deliver Trump impeachment article to Senate Monday
MSP's Angel Program celebrates 3rd anniversary