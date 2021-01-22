Governor says 211 will help with COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups, frustration ensues

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/22/2021) - “We’re getting as many vaccines per week for the state as we want for a day for the state. And that tells you why that gap is there and so it is going to be bumpy,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Michigan.

At Friday’s press conference, she made it clear she understands the frustration with vaccine rollout and once again blamed it on the low number of shots coming into Michigan.

The state also offered a new way you can get questions answered, by calling 2-1-1.

But, that’s causing another layer of frustration for the community.

“I am willing, I am ready,” Mary Virgin, of Linden said. “And yet, I don’t know how to set up an appointment that will work”.

Virgin became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine last Monday when it was opened up to Phase 1B. She’s not only a daily substitute teacher, she also fits the age limit.

Virgin lives on the Livingston County border and works in Genesee County. She’s tried everything to make sure she’s in line

“I have signed up or pre-registered with Livingston County, Genesee County, Meijer store. I have checked Walgreens, and the site crashed,” Virgin explained.

So Friday morning, when she heard from the Governor and state health department 2-1-1 is now an option to get assistance with scheduling an appointment, she called right away.

“I immediately got the message, or the prompt, that our lines are busy, call back later,” she shared.

So she did. And after several prompts, she was told to wait for the next available person. 45 minutes later, Virgin said someone did answer, but transferred her. That resulted in a busy signal. So she called again to figure out where she was transferred to and another 45 minutes went by.

“It took two hours of listening to music, when I finally realized, no one is going to pick up this phone,” she said.

If you’re counting, it’s been 4 hours total by now.

Virgin said she can understand the Governor’s request to be patient with the low vaccine shipments causing a problem. But, she asked why even open it up to more people. She said that’s only going to create a larger line of people making these calls for answers like her, who don’t want to be left behind.

“Are they trying to discourage the people that want to get the vaccine? Because eventually how many people are going to feel like what is the point?” she asked.

When asked about the issue, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued this statement:

We are working to partner with 211 to ramp up their capacity and system to assist those who are unable to schedule vaccine appointments online. They have been testing their system this week and already managing high call volumes. We ask that Michiganders be patient as there is a limited supply of the vaccine and sign up opportunities vary by local health department region/community.

