Huron County woman dies in house fire on her 60th birthday

Investigators believe a space heater sparked the fire
Fire truck
Fire truck((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators believe a woman’s 60th birthday celebration turned deadly when her house caught fire near Port Austin on Thursday evening.

A passerby reported the fire around 7:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of Port Austin Road in Huron County’s Hume Township. Firefighters from the Port Austin Fire Department went inside to battle the fire when they came across the body of Terry A Glowacki near the doorway.

Fire crews pulled her from the house, but she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

Glowacki was celebrating her 60th birthday alone on Thursday. She heated the residence with space heaters and reportedly told a friend who called around 7 p.m. that she could smell smoke.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal’s Office believe the fire likely started with a space heater. The Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office has ordered an autopsy of Glowacki.

