Ice fisherman drowns on northern Lake Michigan

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An ice fisherman drowned on northern Lake Michigan after driving an ATV through a pressure crack on the ice Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources pulled the body of 64-year-old Carl Lester of Garden in Delta County from the water Thursday afternoon. Conservation officers ruled his death an accidental drowning.

Investigators say Lester’s wife called a neighbor and asked for help finding Lester, who hadn’t returned from fishing at his usual time around 10 a.m. The neighbor spotted an object floating near Kates Bay on Big Bay De Noc in the Upper Peninsula and called 911 around 1:45 p.m.

First responders noticed a pressure crack on the ice that exposed about 10 to 15 feet of open water. Two Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials got on the ice and pulled Lester’s body from the water before bringing it back to shore.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe Lester was riding his ATV to or from his ice shanty when he drove into the open water about 10 to 15 feet deep by accident. The ice was 4 to 5 inches thick, but recent windy weather caused the pressure crack, which split off an ice floe and exposed the water.

“Anyone venturing onto any ice is reminded to use extreme caution – ice is never 100 percent safe,” said Lt. Eugene “Skip” Hagy, DNR law supervisor for the eastern Upper Peninsula. “Pressure cracks are very hazardous and can occur very fast, particularly on large bodies of water.”

He urges anyone venturing onto the ice to be mindful of how much weight they are carrying and to wear a snowmobile suit with built in flotation aids.

