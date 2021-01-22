Advertisement

Ice fisherman drowns on northern Lake Michigan

Investigators believe Carl Lester drove his ATV into open water exposed by a pressure crack
Close up of hole created by ice-fisherman
Close up of hole created by ice-fisherman(Marresa Burke)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An ice fisherman drowned on northern Lake Michigan after driving an ATV through a pressure crack on the ice Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources pulled the body of 64-year-old Carl Lester of Garden in Delta County from the water Thursday afternoon. Conservation officers ruled his death an accidental drowning.

Investigators say Lester’s wife called a neighbor and asked for help finding Lester, who hadn’t returned from fishing at his usual time around 10 a.m. The neighbor spotted an object floating near Kates Bay on Big Bay De Noc in the Upper Peninsula and called 911 around 1:45 p.m.

First responders noticed a pressure crack on the ice that exposed about 10 to 15 feet of open water. Two Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials got on the ice and pulled Lester’s body from the water before bringing it back to shore.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe Lester was riding his ATV to or from his ice shanty when he drove into the open water about 10 to 15 feet deep by accident. The ice was 4 to 5 inches thick, but recent windy weather caused the pressure crack, which split off an ice floe and exposed the water.

“Anyone venturing onto any ice is reminded to use extreme caution – ice is never 100 percent safe,” said Lt. Eugene “Skip” Hagy, DNR law supervisor for the eastern Upper Peninsula. “Pressure cracks are very hazardous and can occur very fast, particularly on large bodies of water.”

He urges anyone venturing onto the ice to be mindful of how much weight they are carrying and to wear a snowmobile suit with built in flotation aids.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

restaurants close
Announcement on Michigan restaurants possible Friday
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Brooke Lynn Manley
12-year-old Flint Township girl found safe, police arrest suspect
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy

Latest News

About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine plan still delayed by lack of doses
The Flint Police Department
Two men badly injured in Flint shooting Thursday evening
Bars and restaurants in Michigan are dealing with the fact that they will need to close to...
With indoor dining reopening soon, Michigan restaurant group calls for vaccinations
The Bay County Sheriff's Office
Reward offered in case of pit bull stabbed in Bay County