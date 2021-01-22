Michigan COVID-19 vaccine plan still delayed by lack of doses

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has a goal of administering 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day.

But she said Michigan is only receiving about 60,000 doses per week, so the state’s largest vaccine campaign in history remains well behind schedule.

“While we’re pleased with the progress we’re making with vaccines, there’s simply not enough available right now for everyone who is eligible to receive one, so please be patient,” Whitmer said.

The latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics from Wednesday show the state has distributed 1.096 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine -- 611,325 of the Pfizer vaccine and 484,900 of the Moderna vaccine. Just under 600,000 of those doses have been administered.

Michigan is on the second phase of its vaccine plan. All health care workers with direct contact to patients, long-term care facility residents or staff, anyone age 65 or older and workers in critical occupations like teachers and first responders are eligible for the vaccine.

“We have the capacity and the plan to do a lot more vaccinations quicker,” Whitmer said. “But the federal government has had -- it’s been hard. They have not gotten us what we need.”

She hopes new COVID-19 vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca will bring a significant increase in the number of doses to the market after the Food and Drug Administration provides emergency approval. She said anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan will get one eventually.

“That is my solemn vow, is that everyone who wants a vaccine is going to get one,” Whitmer said. “It’s just going to take us -- depending on how quickly we get those vaccines to the state, that’s what’s going to determine how quickly we’re going to be able to get to everyone.”

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the state has jumped more than 20 spots over the past two weeks on the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I’m so proud of the work of our local health department’s our hospitals and our pharmacy partners in getting us to our goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders over the age of 16 as quickly as possible,” she said. “These vaccines are safe. They are effective.”

In the meantime, Whitmer again called on all Michiganders to continue wearing a face covering in public, avoiding group gatherings, washing hands frequently and practicing social distancing to prevent spreading COVID-19.

“We will be in a stronger position in a few weeks and we’ll be able to do more and that’s the hope. But the reality of this moment is that wearing masks and being smart is going to have to be how we operate for quite a while,” Whitmer said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.