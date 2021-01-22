Advertisement

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director resigns, successor appointed

Elizabeth Hertel
Elizabeth Hertel(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The department leading Michigan’s COVID-19 response is under new management.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon has resigned. She appointed Elizabeth Hertel, a veteran employee of the department, to take his place as director.

Hertel started working for the then-Michigan Department of Community Health in 2013. She currently is the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services senior chief deputy for administration, where she oversees nine areas of operation.

“Elizabeth Hertel has dedicated her career to protecting Michiganders’ public health, and she is uniquely prepared to lead MDHHS as we continue working together to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “She has served across multiple administrations from both parties, and knows how to bring people together to get things done.”

Hertel said she is eager to work with Whitmer’s administration on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and ending the corona virus pandemic in Michigan.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the department at this time,” she said. “Michigan is faced with a crisis unlike any we have seen before, but our aggressive action against this virus is working. Let’s finish the job and end the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.”

