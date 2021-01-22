Michigan high school basketball season delayed another three weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s high school basketball season will be delayed at least another three weeks.

The new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order announced Friday prohibits contact sports from Feb. 1 to 21. That means basketball, ice hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer teams cannot compete until after that.

Athletes in all of those sports are allowed to participate in non-contact training and drills, but the Michigan High School Athletic Association will not schedule games or competitions until state COVID-19 orders allow contact sports.

“Obviously, this is disappointing to thousands of athletes who have been training with their teams over the last week and watching teams in other states around Michigan play for the last two months,” said MHSAA Executive Director Mark

The MHSAA learned about the changes Friday morning and was scrambling to reschedule the seasons for those four sports. MHSAA leaders hoped to start competitions in contact winter sports on Feb. 1, when the current epidemic order was scheduled to expire.

“We found out about this decision at 9:30 a.m. like everyone else, and we will address it as quickly as possible after taking the weekend to collect more information,” Uyl said. “We did not anticipate this delay in winter contact practices and competition, and today’s announcement has created many new questions.”

MHSAA leaders plan to meet next week and decide how to move forward with the winter sports season based on the additional three-week delay.

