Michigan reports nearly equal number of new COVID-19 cases Friday as day earlier

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported nearly identical numbers of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,157 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 546,468. The state reported 2,165 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

State health officials reported 17 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday for a total of 14,070.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped back from Thursday’s one-month high on Wednesday to more than 43,5000 tests completed on Thursday. The percentage of positive tests increased slightly Thursday to 5.01% after plunging to a three-month low on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 dropped again Friday. Michigan hospitals were treating 1,823 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 64 fewer from Thursday. Of those, 1,667 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased slightly on Friday while the number of patients on ventilators dropped. Michigan hospitals are treating 396 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 191 of them are on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are 11 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and eight fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 1.096 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. The state has received 611,325 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 484,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Of those, 598,127 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, which is an increase of nearly 45,000 from Wednesday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 20,595 cases and 632 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases.

Saginaw, 14,202 cases, 455 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 69 cases and four deaths.

Arenac, 622 cases, 23 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 6,705 cases, 241 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Clare, 1,267 cases, 63 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Gladwin, 1,172 cases, 35 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Gratiot, 2,366 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Huron, 1,487 cases, 52 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Iosco, 1,093 cases, 57 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is and increase of seven cases and two deaths.

Isabella, 3,385 cases, 65 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 3,972 cases, 109 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,039 cases, 50 deaths and 3,646 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Ogemaw, 898 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Oscoda, 298 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Roscommon, 937 cases, 30 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Sanilac, 1,646 cases and 65 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,297 cases, 66 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Tuscola, 2,618 cases, 112 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and two deaths.

