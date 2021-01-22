Advertisement

Michigan restaurants allowed to reopen indoor dining Feb. 1

Starting Feb. 1, Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity - with a curfew - and concessions can resume at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums.(Michigan.gov)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions are changing again.

Michigan restaurants will be allowed to reopen for indoor dining with new restrictions while entertainment venues can resume selling concessions and personal services that require removing face coverings can continue on Feb. 1.

Gatherings outside residential settings are limited to 10 people from up to two households.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a revised epidemic order on Friday morning. It will remain in place from Feb. 1 to 21.

“The pause has worked. The efforts we have made together to protect our families, frontline workers and hospitals have dramatically reduced cases and we have saved lives,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Now, we are confident that starting February 1, restaurants can resume indoor dining with safety measures in place.”

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity with up to 100 people indoors. Tables must be 6 feet apart with no more than six people per table. Outdoor tents with four sides are permitted under these same rules.

All bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m. and continue collecting contact information from patrons to use for contact tracing if a potential outbreak is tied to the business. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Robert Gordon said dining out remains risky.

“Even so, the science is clear that unmasked, indoor activities like dining and drinking are still a source of high risk around COVID-19,” he said. “The safest course remains to support your favorite restaurant with carryout, delivery or outdoor dining.”

Gordon recommends diners limit themselves to eating out only with members of their own household.

Restaurants are encouraged to sign up for the voluntary MI COVID-19 Safer Dining program, which allows them to seek certification by having their ventilation systems inspected to ensure adequate air flow. All certified restaurants will received a certificate to post and be listed on a new state website.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is requesting $10 million to pay for administering the program. Restaurants are invited to a pair of webinars at noon and 3 p.m. Monday to learn more about the program.

