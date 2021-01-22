Michigan’s top doctor notes progress in battling COVID-19, concerns with new variant

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s COVID-19 situation has improved significantly over the past two months, but rising numbers of a new variant are causing concern.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that two more cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in Washtenaw County late Thursday, bringing statewide total to three. All three cases are linked to the University of Michigan and someone who traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant first was identified.

Five other people in close contact with patients confirmed with the variant tested positive for COVID-19, but it was not immediately clear whether they have the variant form of the illness.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the Washtenaw County outbreak are the only confirmed COVID-19 variant cases in the state. But she believes there may be others that haven’t been identified yet.

Khaldun said the variant appears to spread more easily from person to person, which could lead to increased COVID-19 case rates around Michigan.

“And if this new variant becomes more common, as many scientists have said, it could do many more cases more hospitalizations, and unfortunately, more deaths,” she said.

Current COVID-19 tests can identify the variant and Khaldun said the two vaccines being distributed appear to be effective against the variant.

“But we will likely see more and more cases of this and it will be harder to control the spread of it,” she said. ?And we don’t want to go back to where we were last April, or where we were in the beginning of November when our hospitals were overwhelmed and hundreds of people were dying every day.”

Khaldun called on everyone to continue wearing face coverings outside the home, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and getting a COVID-19 test if symptoms appear.

“And remember that just because something is open, it does not mean that it is 100% safe or that you should do it,” she said. “So please everyone do be smart. We all have our part to play into this.”

Despite concerns about the variant, Khaldun noted significant progress in reducing Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics since they peaked in November and December.

The average number of newly confirmed cases has dropped from 740 per million people every day on Nov. 14 to 225 per million people every day on Thursday. The figure has been dropping steadily for the past 11 days.

The percentage of positive tests has dropped from over 14% in late November and early December to 6.8% on Thursday. The figure has been dropping steadily over the past 12 days.

The percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has dropped from a high of 19.4% on Dec. 4 to 9.9% on Thursday. The figure has been dropping slowly for about seven weeks.

“We largely avoided the post holiday surge. It’s because many people did the right thing, avoiding gatherings, wearing masks and washing hands. Our pause, as well,” Khaldun said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced some more COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan will end on Feb. 1 due to the falling statistics. Restaurants will be allowed to reopen for limited indoor dining service with restrictions while entertainment venues can sell concessions again.

