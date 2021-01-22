Midland Co. senior organization assisting with vaccine rollout amid national bottleneck

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) (1/21/2021)--The rollout of the long-awaited coronavirus vaccine continues to set a slower pace than expected in the US.

A Mid-Michigan senior advocacy group is doing the best it can with everything at its disposal in an effort to protect its clients. The organization just wrapped up the second of two drive-in vaccination clinics. It comes as the White House moves to expand federal efforts to mitigate the loss of life.

“We obviously want way more people in. Frankly, everybody wants to get vaccinated.”

Senior Services of Midland County pushed forward this week, doing its part to get more shots into more arms with a series of drive-in vaccination clinics, held in conjunction with the county health department.

“People are clamoring. I have clients calling and participants calling and asking what do we do, how do we get it.”

Executive Director Charlie Schwedler told ABC12 the organization had vaccinated around 400 clients, at-risk seniors, as of Wednesday. His office was still swamped with calls from eager clients. He can only tell them to sit tight.

“The longer we wait, the more people are going to die,” Schwedler said. “I mean, the math is there. The science is there.”

Going to work on his first full day in the White House, President Joe Biden called the task before him a “wartime undertaking.” The president signed a raft of ten executive orders designed to put the country back on a path to normalcy. Among other actions, Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed vaccine production and distribution and clear bottlenecks in the supply chain. All of it, an effort to deliver on his promise of getting first and second doses into 50-million American arms by April.

“They’re just giddy,” Schwedler said of his clients. “Some of these folks haven’t been out of their houses maybe even since the beginning.”

Schwedler said he has been impressed with what he’s seen thus far from a vaccine safety standpoint. The sigh of relief from patients who have received their shots is often palpable.

“It takes your breath away,” Schwedler said. “What it does is it says, okay, we’re getting there… It’s just this sense of… there’s light at the end of the tunnel and that’s the beauty of this whole thing.”

In many cases, Schwedler cautioned, county health departments are still asking patients to register online, rather than in person or over the phone. In the meantime, patience remains a virtue, but Schwedler is optimistic the pace will pick up in the weeks and months to follow.

