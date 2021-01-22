Advertisement

Owosso man accused of threatening politicians on social media

Owosso police worked with the FBI and U.S. Secret service on the investigation
Richard Maurer appears of arraignment by video feed in Shiawassee County District Court.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man who protested at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and the Michigan Capitol on Jan. 17 is facing an unrelated charge for allegedly posting threats on social media.

Richard Maurer, 65, is accused of making several threats against politicians and public officials. He appeared in Shiawassee County District Court on Friday for arraignment on one count of making a false report or threat of terrorism, which carries up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said his investigators partnered with the FBI and U.S. Secret Service on the case.

Maurer was at the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., but he has not been charged with any crimes and did not enter the Capitol building illegally. He also took part in last Sunday’s protest at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, where nobody was charged with any crimes.

The Owosso Police Department obtained a search warrant for Maurer’s social media accounts, where investigators allegedly found a number of threats against public officials. That led to his arraignment on Friday. The offense date is listed as Jan. 7 on court documents.

Maurer remained in custody at the Shiawassee County Jail after arraignment Friday.

