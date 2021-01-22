Ramp from I-75 to I-69 in Flint Township will close Saturday morning

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some drivers will have to take a detour to get from I-75 to I-69 on Saturday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound I-69 from 9 a.m. to noon while crews take measurements for an upcoming bridge project.

The detour route involves continuing northbound on I-75 past I-69, exit at Corunna Road, get on southbound I-75 and take the ramp to westbound I-69.

MDOT has not released details of the upcoming bridge project, but more information about closures will be announced later.

