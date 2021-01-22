Advertisement

Ramp from I-75 to I-69 in Flint Township will close Saturday morning

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some drivers will have to take a detour to get from I-75 to I-69 on Saturday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound I-69 from 9 a.m. to noon while crews take measurements for an upcoming bridge project.

The detour route involves continuing northbound on I-75 past I-69, exit at Corunna Road, get on southbound I-75 and take the ramp to westbound I-69.

MDOT has not released details of the upcoming bridge project, but more information about closures will be announced later.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

restaurants close
Announcement on Michigan restaurants possible Friday
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Brooke Lynn Manley
12-year-old Flint Township girl found safe, police arrest suspect
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Starting Feb. 1, Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity -...
Michigan restaurants allowed to reopen indoor dining Feb. 1

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports nearly equal number of new COVID-19 cases Friday as day earlier
MSP's Angel Program celebrates 3rd anniversary
Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash
Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Restaurants eager to open for indoor service starting Feb. 1