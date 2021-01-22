Reward offered for information on Flint double homicide the week of Christmas

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for a double homicide in Flint days before Christmas.

Officers from the Flint Police Department found the bodies of 46-year-old Heather Ann Bonner and 34-year-old Thomas Christopher Biggs in a residence in the 1300 block of Forest Hill Avenue on Dec. 21 Both died of gunshot wounds, according to the Flint Police Department.

Police were at the residence to check on the well-being of Bonner and Biggs when their bodies were discovered. Investigators have not released any information on the possible motive or suspects in the shootings.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 leading to whoever is responsible for the deaths. Anyone with information on the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

