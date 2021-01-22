Advertisement

Reward offered in case of pit bull stabbed in Bay County

The Bay County Sheriff's Office
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the person who stabbed a pit bull in Bay County last month.

A Bay County Animal Shelter volunteer found the male dog on the side of a road Dec. 15 and took him to a veterinarian, who identified a number of stab wounds -- both fresh and old -- on the dog’s body. The dog named Tank by shelter staff underwent multiple surgeries and now is recovering in a foster home.

“The egregious and intentional violence inflicted on this animal is unconscionable,” said Molly Tamulevich, Michigan state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are hopeful that this reward encourages anyone with information about this terrible crime to come forward so that the abuser can be brought to justice.”

Bay County Animal Control continues investigating who stabbed Tank. Anyone found responsible for the wounds could face felony animal cruelty charges.

“No animal should have to endure the injuries that this dog was subjected to,” said Craig Goulet of Bay County Animal Services. “The investigation is ongoing and we need the public’s help to identify the person who did this so we can help ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

Anyone with information about the case should call Bay County Animal Services at 989-894-0679. The Humane Society of the United States doubled its standard reward for animal cruelty cases to $5,000 for information leading to anyone responsible for Tank’s injuries.

