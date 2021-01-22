Advertisement

Skies clear a bit overnight

Cold temps on the way.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Skies will start to clear out during the overnight hours with wind dying down a bit. Temperatures will be able to fall into the lower teens with some isolated single digit readings to the north. Even a light wind at 5-10mph overnight will cause wind chills to be near zero for Saturday morning.

Saturday expect some sunshine to start, but with less wind the day will be much more enjoyable. Highs will still be cold though only topping out in the middle to upper 20s. A few light snow showers will move through on Sunday. Expect a coating to an inch across the area. Highs will warm up near the 30 degree mark with a southeast wind at about 10 mph.

Monday afternoon into Tuesday a storm system grazes the I-69 corridor from the south. Heaviest snow accumulations will be south of the ABC12 viewing area. However, Flint/Owosso/Lapeer could pick up a few inches of fresh powder. Certainly something to watch.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

restaurants close
Announcement on Michigan restaurants possible Friday
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Brooke Lynn Manley
12-year-old Flint Township girl found safe, police arrest suspect
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Starting Feb. 1, Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity -...
Michigan restaurants allowed to reopen indoor dining Feb. 1

Latest News

Skies clear
Skies clear overnight
Cold and windy to wrap up the week in Mid-Michigan
Cold and windy on Friday, some snow possible this weekend
Cold and windy to wrap up the week in Mid-Michigan
Cold and windy to wrap up the week in Mid-Michigan
Snow and cold
Snow and cold into Friday