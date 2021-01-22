Skies clear a bit overnight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Skies will start to clear out during the overnight hours with wind dying down a bit. Temperatures will be able to fall into the lower teens with some isolated single digit readings to the north. Even a light wind at 5-10mph overnight will cause wind chills to be near zero for Saturday morning.

Saturday expect some sunshine to start, but with less wind the day will be much more enjoyable. Highs will still be cold though only topping out in the middle to upper 20s. A few light snow showers will move through on Sunday. Expect a coating to an inch across the area. Highs will warm up near the 30 degree mark with a southeast wind at about 10 mph.

Monday afternoon into Tuesday a storm system grazes the I-69 corridor from the south. Heaviest snow accumulations will be south of the ABC12 viewing area. However, Flint/Owosso/Lapeer could pick up a few inches of fresh powder. Certainly something to watch.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.