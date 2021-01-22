Two men badly injured in Flint shooting Thursday evening

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from significant injuries suffered in a shooting Thursday evening.

Michigan State Police and the Flint Police Department responded to the area of Bradley Avenue and West Court Street around 6:15 p.m., where they found two men in their 30s suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

Ambulances rushed the men to Hurley Medical Center, where one was listed in critical condition and the other was listed in serious condition Friday morning.

Investigators have not released any information about suspects or a possible motive that led to the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Michigan State Police at 810- 237-6953 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

