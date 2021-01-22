Two new cases of COVID-19 variant reported in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/21/2021) - More cases of a COVID-19 variant, first found in the United Kingdom, have been reported in Michigan.

On Thursday night, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported two adult females living in Washtenaw County as the newest confirmed cases.

The state says the two were in close contact with the first person in Michigan to be diagnosed on Saturday.

All three individuals are associated with the University of Michigan.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is also investigating the cases.

The first case came from an adult woman living in the county, after she traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant originated.

All of the people infected with the variant have been told to isolate.

The UK variant is believed to be more contagious, but health officials say there’s no indication that it impacts the outcome or severity of the COVID-19 virus that has been in the United States for months.

