Advertisement

Two new cases of COVID-19 variant reported in Michigan

COVID Variant graphic.
COVID Variant graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/21/2021) - More cases of a COVID-19 variant, first found in the United Kingdom, have been reported in Michigan.

On Thursday night, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported two adult females living in Washtenaw County as the newest confirmed cases.

The state says the two were in close contact with the first person in Michigan to be diagnosed on Saturday.

All three individuals are associated with the University of Michigan.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is also investigating the cases.

The first case came from an adult woman living in the county, after she traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant originated.

All of the people infected with the variant have been told to isolate.

The UK variant is believed to be more contagious, but health officials say there’s no indication that it impacts the outcome or severity of the COVID-19 virus that has been in the United States for months.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week
Employee shot and killed outside Hooters restaurant in Saginaw area
Amanda Pomeroy and Douglas Dougherty
Endangered missing advisory issued for Bay City couple, 7-month-old infant
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them

Latest News

Battle Alley in downtown Holly is about to become a designated social district, allowing...
Holly’s Battle Alley will be designated as the village’s social district
Battle Alley in downtown Holly is about to become a designated social district, allowing...
Battle Alley to become a social district for the village of Holly
restaurants close
Announcement on Michigan restaurants possible Friday
Flint family reacts to preliminary approval of $641.2 million settlement