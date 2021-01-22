With indoor dining reopening soon, Michigan restaurant group calls for vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association reached a major goal Friday with the announcement that indoor dining service can resume Feb. 1.

The organization now is setting its sights on a new goal: Getting restaurant and hospitality workers vaccinated against COVID-19 quickly so restaurants can get back to 100% capacity.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a new epidemic order Friday, which takes effect on Feb. 1. Restaurants can resume indoor dining service at 25% capacity and tables spaced 6 feet apart with no more than six people per table.

All bars and restaurants will be required to close their indoor dining facilities by 10 p.m. every day.

“We welcome the governor’s decision to reopen restaurant dining on February 1 as good, if overdue news,” said Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President and CEO Justin Winslow.

He now is asking state health officials to establish clear requirements for restaurants work toward 100% capacity in stages.

“The hospitality industry and its sizable workforce has suffered far worse than its peers from this pandemic, losing nearly 3,000 restaurants and employing 200,000 fewer workers than a year prior,” Winslow said.

He believes an expedited vaccination schedule for restaurant and hospitality workers would help repair Michigan’s economy by restoring public trust in dining out and traveling again.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services classifies restaurant workers as part of Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. That is the final group to become eligible for the vaccine sometime later this year, when the entire general public becomes eligible.

