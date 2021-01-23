Bay City restaurant starts new business amid pandemic

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -

Mandy’s Diner brand new to the Bay City area opened up in January of 2020.

ABC 12 talked with restaurant’s owner Mandy Strieter who said despite everything going on that didn’t stop her from following her dreams.

“How is it that the year that we decided we were going to go for it in open this restaurant, a pandemic hit like it just I mean it’s unreal really to think. But we’ve been patiently waiting and are very excited that things are hopefully going to start reopening,” said Strieter.

She says she has been working in the restaurant industry for years and felt that the Bay City area was the perfect place to start a business adventure.

“I love what Bay City is doing down here,” added Strieter.

“Like rebuilding and you know, we’re getting places for people to live and they have all kinds of events now at the Wenonah Park and so I’m excited to be a part of all that too.”

Michigan’s Health Department announced on Friday that indoor dining can resume on February 1st.

Strieter says they’ve been planning for this moving things around so customers feel safe when they stop by.

“We actually are setting our tables up tried to make sure that we were keeping the proper six foot distancing. We also do have a very large parking lot in the back if need be, to set up tents or tables for, you know, extra customers to be able to come in.”

When vaccinations become available for those who work in the restaurant industry Strieter says she’s open to the idea of her staff members going out and getting it if they want.

“You know go for it, go get it. And then you know if you have employees are vaccinated I feel like that, probably a little bit more comforting to, you know, customers coming into the restaurant.”

Mandy’s Diner says they are excited to open its doors for indoor dining as soon as the restrictions are lifted.

