Light snow on Sunday, another chance for accumulating snowfall early this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a quiet day today, some light snow will move in on Sunday but then after that we’ll be watching a stronger storm that could bring even more snowfall to the area early this week.

It’s a cold start to the weekend with single digit winds chills to begin the day on Saturday. There will be a little sunshine to begin the day but clouds will gradually increase this afternoon. High temperatures today are in the mid to upper 20s. Overnight, clouds continue to move in ahead of our next weather maker that will bring snow to the area on Sunday. This snow will begin around sunrise and continue into the afternoon. It will be a light snow throughout and we will likely see some accumulation. Right now, areas north and west of Flint could see 1-2″ of snowfall with lesser totals to the east in the Thumb of an inch or less. While it’s not a ton of snow, roads will be slippery tomorrow regionwide. The snow will wrap up by the evening.

Attention then turns to early this week as a stronger storm will be moving into the Great Lakes region and this could bring a more significant snowfall to parts of Mid-Michigan late Monday into Tuesday. There is still some uncertainty with the exact placement of this so there will likely be changes moving forward but right now, the heaviest snow is expected to fall south of the area but a few inches of snow will be possible along the I-69 corridor. If this system moves north or south, there could be significant changes to the forecast so this is definitely something to watch.

Beyond this, our weather quiets back down with seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week.

