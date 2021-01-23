Advertisement

Michigan DNR seeks input on draft of public lands strategy

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking input on a complete, comprehensive...
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking input on a complete, comprehensive draft of its updated public lands strategy, now available for review at Michigan.gov/PublicLands.(Michigan DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (1/23/21) - Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources is seeking input from the public on a draft of the state’s updated public lands strategy.

The state has about 4.6 million acres of state forests, parks, trails, game and wildlife areas and other public lands.

The DNR says feedback on the draft will be accepted through Feb. 12 and will be incorporated, as appropriate, in the development of a final land strategy. The final land strategy will be submitted to the state Legislature by July 1.

The DNR says a land strategy was created in 2013 to provide a framework for conserving and managing public lands to ensure their best use for Michigan residents and visitors and the state’s natural resources.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

restaurants close
Announcement on Michigan restaurants possible Friday
Anthony Drayton
20-year-old facing life in prison for alleged kidnapping of Montrose teen
A 3-year-old died after an accidental shooting in Owosso, police say.
3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in Owosso, police say
Starting Feb. 1, Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity -...
Michigan restaurants allowed to reopen indoor dining Feb. 1
Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Michigan Lottery
Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot
After the USDA extended flexibility in its school food service program, all Okaloosa County...
Auto shop pays $2,033 to clear unpaid school lunch debts
Saginaw Valley State University
Some Mid-Michigan colleges move to weekly COVID testing
Cardinals fans line the streets to sendoff the Davison football team
Cardinals fans line the streets to sendoff the Davison football team