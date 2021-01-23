Advertisement

Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot

Photo courtesy: Michigan Lottery
Photo courtesy: Michigan Lottery (WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - (1/23/21) - Someone bought a winning ticket for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot at a grocery store outside of Detroit.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24.

The ticket that won the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history was sold at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi. A spokeswoman for the grocery chain congratulated the winner for “waking up to life-changing news this morning.”

The win came just two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

restaurants close
Announcement on Michigan restaurants possible Friday
Anthony Drayton
20-year-old facing life in prison for alleged kidnapping of Montrose teen
A 3-year-old died after an accidental shooting in Owosso, police say.
3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in Owosso, police say
Starting Feb. 1, Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity -...
Michigan restaurants allowed to reopen indoor dining Feb. 1
Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash

Latest News

After the USDA extended flexibility in its school food service program, all Okaloosa County...
Auto shop pays $2,033 to clear unpaid school lunch debts
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking input on a complete, comprehensive...
Michigan DNR seeks input on draft of public lands strategy
Saginaw Valley State University
Some Mid-Michigan colleges move to weekly COVID testing
Cardinals fans line the streets to sendoff the Davison football team
Cardinals fans line the streets to sendoff the Davison football team