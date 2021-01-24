A few inches of snow coming to parts of Mid-Michigan early this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The heaviest snowfall of the season so far could be coming to parts of Mid-Michigan early this week but that’s not saying much.

Through January 23, the heaviest 24-hour snowfall total in Flint is 2.7 inches from January 2 and 2.5 inches from December 30 for the Saginaw area and this week’s system could bring more snow than that to the area.

An area of low pressure will slide in from the Midwest into the Great Lakes region late Monday and into Tuesday and it will bring accumulating snowfall to the region with it. The snow is set to arrive late Monday evening and last through a good chunk of Tuesday as well. So the Tuesday morning commute could be a messy one as snow falls.

A general 2-4 inches of snow is expected south of the Tri-Cities with the highest totals along and south of the I-69 corridor. Further north, a trace to around an inch will accumulate. The heaviest snow, however, will fall just south of Mid-Michigan with 3-6 inches of snow expected for the Detroit metro area.

Expected snowfall totals for Monday into Tuesday for Mid-Michigan. (Colton Cichoracki WJRT)

There still does remain a high degree of uncertainty with this system so these forecast totals could change during the next 24 hours.

So, it might be a good idea to dust off the snow blowers and get ready for a decent amount of snow to begin the week.

