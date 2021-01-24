Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (1/24/2021)--Tragic new details in the search for a missing Bay City family: all three, including an infant, are now believed to have been found dead in the woods of northern Ogemaw County, according to the mother of one of the victims.

There, a property owner discovered three bodies believed to be 35-year-old Douglas Dougherty, his 32-year-old girlfriend, Amanda Pomeroy and their seven-month-old son Jacob Saturday afternoon near a large wooded area.

Investigators responded to the scene off Rose City Road in Rose City, where family told ABC12 they found their car stuck on a boulder.

An autopsy is currently underway, according to Dougherty’s mother.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety reported the couple missing on January 16.

Police said the couple was last seen in the Standish-Sterling area several days earlier on January 12.

Dougherty’s parents told ABC12 the couple dropped their 9-year-old daughter off at a friend’s house in Sterling that night around 10:30, but Dougherty said a manager at a Shell gas station in Rose City saw Pomeroy at 6:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the couple couldn’t be reached by phone, social media, or other means following their disappearance.

Family said they were in the process of making funeral arrangements.

